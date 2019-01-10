IO Earth release new video for Find A Way

British prog rockers IO Earth have released a new promo video for Find A Way, which you can watch below.

It's the second video the band have released from their 2018 album Solitude, this one featuring guitarist Dave Cureton on vocals on a song that tackles mental illness themes.

"The video builds upon the themes introduced in the album's narrative," Cureton tells Prog. "The album tackles the stigma and the everyday issues faced by people with all kinds of mental illness, with Find A Way specifically referencing loneliness, depression, helplessness and self harm.

But, as with much of IO Earth's work, the dark themes are always balanced with catharsis and redemption. As repeated in the closing lines of the song (and the album), the message is that even in your lowest days, there are always people there to support you."

IO Earth will feature on this year's Cruise To The Edge which runs from February 4-9 from Tampa to Key West and Cozumel.