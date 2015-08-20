Intronaut reveal album no.5

Intronaut have confirmed their fifth album will be released later this year.

The Direction Of Last Things will be issued on November 13 via Century Media. It was produced by Cynic’s Josh Newell, while Devin Townsend handled mixing duties.

Voclaist Sacha Dunable said of their latest material: “Overall its going to be a bit more dense and brutal than the past couple of records, but mostly still the Intronaut you’ve grown to love or hate.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

They’ll join Between The Buried And Me on their North American tour later this year, along with Enslaved and Native Construct.

The Direction Of Last Things will be Intronaut’s first release since 2013’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones).