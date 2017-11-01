In This Moment release video for new tracks Roots

In This Moment have released a video to accompany their new track Roots.

The song features on the band’s latest studio album Ritual, which launched back in July via Atlantic Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Black Widow, vocalist Maria Brink said: “It’s like we’re going into the next realm. I had a conviction of feeling empowered in my life and with myself. I always write from a personal place, and I needed to share that sense of strength.

“I’ve never been afraid to hold back. Sometimes, I can be very suggestive. However, I wanted to show our fans that this is the most powerful side of myself and it’s without overt sexuality. It’s that deeper serious fire inside of my heart.”

Ritual features a cover of Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight, while Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford guests on the track Black Wedding.

In This Moment are currently on tour across North America. Find a list of their remaining 2017 live shows below.

Nov 01: Kennewick Toyota Ice Arena, WA

Nov 02: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Nov 04: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

Nov 07: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Nov 08: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Nov 10: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Nov 11: Green Bay Brown County Arena, WI

Nov 12: Saint Paul Myth Live, MN

