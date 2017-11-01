Watch Metallica play Black Sabbath classic War Pigs at Birmingham show

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo gave fans attending their show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena a special treat on Monday evening.

Vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich took a well deserved break, leaving the pair onstage together. And since they were in Black Sabbath’s home city, they decided to pay tribute to the rock giants by jamming out their version of Sabbath classic War Pigs.

Video footage of the jam has emerged and can be seen below.

Black Sabbath brought the curtain down own their career at the same venue back in February this year.

Earlier this week, Metallica released a video of their performance of …And Justice For All track Harvester Of Sorrow from their set in Glasgow, Scotland.

Metallica have two dates remaining on the European leg of their WorldWired tour. Find a list of their remaining live shows below.

2017

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

