Watch Metallica play Black Sabbath classic War Pigs at Birmingham show

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo gave fans attending their show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena a special treat on Monday evening.
Vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich took a well deserved break, leaving the pair onstage together. And since they were in Black Sabbath’s home city, they decided to pay tribute to the rock giants by jamming out their version of Sabbath classic War Pigs.
Video footage of the jam has emerged and can be seen below.
Black Sabbath brought the curtain down own their career at the same venue back in February this year.
Earlier this week, Metallica released a video of their performance of …And Justice For All track Harvester Of Sorrow from their set in Glasgow, Scotland.
Metallica have two dates remaining on the European leg of their WorldWired tour. Find a list of their remaining live shows below.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland