Five Finger Death Punch reveal A Decade Of Destruction compilation

Five Finger Death Punch have revealed details on their upcoming greatest hits package.

News of the compilation first came to light when the band settled their lawsuit with label Prospect Park last month. Now it’s been revealed that the 16-track collection titled A Decade Of Destruction will arrive on December 1 – right in the middle of their European tour with In Flames and Of Mice & Men.

It’s also been confirmed that Five Finger Death Punch will release their as-yet-untitled seventh studio album in the spring of 2018 via Prospect Park in North America and Eleven Seven Music internationally. It’ll be the follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six.

Speaking about the recording process last month, guitarist Jason Hook said: “There is a certain part of finishing something new that is going to make you feel like it’s the best. Because it has a freshness to it, so it has an unfair advantage over the other ones.

“But I think that what’s really important is how the public feels about it. I think it’s a great record. Everything that we do, we put a 110% into it.

“We’re very particular about these records because we’re living in an age where people are so quick to consume that they’ll blow through a record and then throw it over their shoulder. So I think these things are forever. They have to be great. They can’t just be good.”

Find the tracklist and cover art for A Decade Of Destruction, which is now available for pre-order, below, along with Five Finger Death Punch’s upcoming tour dates.

Five Finger Death Punch A Decade Of Destruction tracklist

Trouble Gone Away Lift Me Up Wash It All Away Bad Company Under And Over It Wrong Side Of Heaven House Of The Rising Sun I Apologize The Bleeding Jekyll And Hyde Remember Everything Coming Down My Nemesis Battle Born Far From Home

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Scandinavium, Denmark

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 11: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

