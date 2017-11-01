Wes Borland’s Big Dumb Face launch video for new track Jesus Retreats

Wes Borland’s Big Dumb Face have released a video for their new track titled Jesus Retreats.

It’s the first material taken from Where Is Duke Lion? He’s Dead… – the upcoming album from the Limp Bizkit guitarist’s project which will arrive on November 17 via Edison Sound Records.

Where Is Duke Lion? He’s Dead… is Big Dumb Face’s first full-length release since 2001’s Duke Lion Fights The Terror!!, and tells the story of the powers of evil triumphing over the hero of the piece. Once again, the new album also features Borland’s brother Scott.

The new album, which is now available for pre-order, is said to feature “noise, death metal, electronic, steel pan samples, grindcore and more.”

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Big Dumb Face Where Is Duke Lion? He’s Dead… tracklist

Warning He Rides the Skies Zargon Moth Jesus Retreats Call To Worship Magic Guillotine The Blood Maiden You’re Fucked The Goat Is Dead Where Do All The Good Guys Go? Masters Of Chaos My Girl Daisy The Ancient Gods Awaken Whipping The Hodeus

Wes Borland: The 10 Albums That Changed My Life