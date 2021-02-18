Illuminae premiere bold cinematic video for Blood On Your Hands

Celtic prog duo Illuminae have premiered their new bold, cinematic video for Blood On Your Hands, which you can watch un full below. The song is taken from Illuminae's debut album Dark Horizons, which was recently released through Immrama Records.

Illuminae are Ian Jones, bassist from Karnataka and Chasing The Monsoon and singer Agnieszka Swita (Caamora). Dark Horizons also features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, John Helliwell, Troy Donocckley, Craig Blundell and Luke Machin. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

"The meaning behind the track Blood On Your Hands is it’s a warning against the dangers of idolisation in any form," says Jones. "And those who manipulate it to their benefit."

Get Dark Horizons.

(Image credit: Illuminae)

Illuminae: Dark Horizons

1. The Lighthouse

2. Blood On Your Hands

3. Edge Of Darkness

4. Lullaby

5. Twice

6. Heretics & Prophecy

7. Sanctuary

8. Black Angel

9. Sign Of Infinity

10. Dark Horizons