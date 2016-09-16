Trending

Iggy Pop unveils Passenger video from upcoming live release

By News  

Watch Iggy Pop performing Passenger with Josh Homme at London's Royal Albert Hall – taken from Post Pop Depression live package

A picture of Iggy Pop on stage with Josh Homme and Matt Helders
Iggy Pop on stage with Josh Homme and Matt Helders

Iggy Pop has issued a performance video of his track Passenger taken from upcoming live release Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

The live package will be released on October 28 Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+2CD and digital formats.

Recorded at the London venue on May 13 of this year, the set sees Pop joined by Queens Of The Stone Age mainman Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders – as well as QOTSA members Dean Fertita and Troy Van Leeuwen and producer Mike Sweeney.

The show was part of the tour in support of Pop’s latest album Post Pop Depression, written with Homme.

Discussing the collaboration, Homme previously said: “He is the last one of the one-of-a-kinds. This is a much deserved victory lap for a man who’s not sure if he won. But he did. He may have tunnelled underground for lots of that, but he still got to the destination.”

A TeamRock+ review of the Royal Albert Hall gig hailed it as “a performance for the ages.”

It added: “From the moment he bursts on stage, to the pounding rapid heartbeat of Lust For Life in a firestorm of flailing hyperactivity, even veteran Ig-goers recognise this as no ordinary show.

“Iggy is on fire. Beaming his crazed ‘n’ kooky Alfred E Neuman grin, he waves maniacally at tier upon tier of mirrored delight.”

Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall tracklist

  1. Lust For Life
  2. Sister Midnight
  3. American Valhalla
  4. Sixteen
  5. In The Lobby
  6. Some Weird Sin
  7. Funtime
  8. Tonight
  9. Sunday
  10. German Days
  11. Mass Production
  12. Nightclubbing
  13. Gardenia
  14. The Passenger
  15. China Girl
  16. Break Into Your Heart
  17. Fall In Love With Me
  18. Repo Man
  19. Baby
  20. Chocolate Drops
  21. Paraguay
  22. Success

The 10 best songs by Iggy Pop from 1977–1982