Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago checks into rehab

Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago has checked into a rehab centre to tackle to drug and alcohol addictions.

The 51-year-old will be in the facility for at least a month, the band have confirmed in a statement signed off by frontman Black Francis, drummer Dave Lovering and bassist Paz Lenchantin.

It comes just weeks ahead of the release of the band’s upcoming sixth album Head Carrier, due out on September 30. Pixies have a European tour booked for November and December and they say they intend to honour those dates.

Pixies say: “We need to confirm that Joey Santiago has checked into a rehabilitation centre for at least 30 days to treat his alcohol and drug issues.

“This is the best thing that Joey could have done, and we’re very proud that he’s taken this step, and we ask everyone to support Joey while he’s on this road to recovery.

“We fully intend to tour the UK and Europe this November and December, however Joey’s time in rehab will affect some of the our planned promotional activities to support the new album release.”

Pixies’ planned European tour kicks off in Austria on November 15 and wraps up in Birmingham on December 8. They also have shows lined up for Australia in March of next year.

Nov 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 16: Poznan Hala Arena, Poland

Nov 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Montreux Auditorium Stravinski, Switzerland

Nov 20: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 21: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 23: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 25: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 27: Amsterdam HMH, Netherlands

Nov 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 30: Leeds Academy

Dec 02: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 03: Newcastle Academy

Dec 04: Manchester Apollo

Dec 06: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Birmingham Academy, UK

Mar 02: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Mar 04: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Mar 07: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Pixies nicked signature sound from Star Wars