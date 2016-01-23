Iggy Pop, Josh Homme debut Gardenia on US TV

Iggy Pop and Josh Homme appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to deliver the first live performance of Gardenia from forthcoming album Post Pop Depression.

Due March 18 via Loma Vista, the pair recorded the project under the cover of secrecy at Homme’s remote Joshua Tree and Pink Duck studios.

Homme tells Colbert: “It’s easy to keep a secret when there’s nobody there to tell. It’s lovely because you have a chance to sort of make mistakes and figure things out and find your own path.

“When you make a record, nobody is aware you’re doing it, you’re kind of making it for each other and you’re kind of there to excite and dazzle each other.”

The duo reveal the principal recording took about three weeks, following which producer Homme oversaw additional instrumentation to enhance the material.

The sessions were rounded out with help from Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders and QOTSA man Dean Fertita, who joined Pop and Homme on Colbert alongside QOTSA’s Troy Van Leeuwen and Chavez’s Matt Sweeney.

Gardenia is available as an instant download with pre-orders of the album.

POST POP DEPRESSION TRACKLIST

01. Break Into Your Heart

02. Gardenia

03. American Valhalla

04. In The Lobby

05. Sunday

06. Vulture

07. German Days

08. Chocolate Drops

09. Paraguay

