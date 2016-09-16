Black Sabbath announce Paranoid deluxe edition

Black Sabbath have announced a four-disc super deluxe edition of their 1970 second album Paranoid.
It’ll launch on November 11 and is being released to coincide with the band’s final run of live dates on their The End tour, which is scheduled to wrap up in February with two dates in their hometown of Birmingham.
The Paranoid package will include the 2012 remaster of the original album, along with a rare 1974 stereo quad mix. In addition, the set will include two live performances from 1970 in Montreux and Brussels.
It’ll also feature a hardbound book with extensive liner notes, photos, memorabilia, a poster and a replica of the tour book sold during the Paranoid run of shows that year.
It’ll also include new interviews with Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.
Initially released in 1970, Paranoid featured classic Black Sabbath tracks War Pigs, Iron Man, Electric Funeral, Fairies Wear Boots and the title track, which reached no.4 in the UK singles charts and no.61 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.
The Paranoid Super Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order via Amazon.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the Black Sabbath The Ultimate Collection would be released on CD and digital formats on October 28, with a crucifix-shaped vinyl package arriving on November 18.
Black Sabbath Paranoid Super Deluxe Edition tracklist
Disc One: Original Album, 2012 Remaster
- War Pigs / Luke’s Wall
- Paranoid
- Planet Caravan
- Iron Man
- Electric Funeral
- Hand Of Doom
- Rat Salad
- Jack The Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots
Disc Two: 1974 Quad Mix
Disc Three: Live in Montreux 1970
- Intro
- Paranoid
- N.I.B.
- Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- Iron Man
- War Pigs
- Fairies Wear Boots
- Hand Of Doom
Disc Four: Live in Brussels 1970
- Paranoid
- Hand Of Doom
- Rat Salad
- Iron Man
- Black Sabbath
- N.I.B.
- Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- War Pigs
- Fairies Wear Boots
Black Sabbath The End tour dates 2016⁄2017
Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Sep 24: San Manuael Amphitheatre & Festival Grounds, CA
Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK
Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX
Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina
Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina
Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil
Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil
Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK
Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Jan 29: London O2, UK
Jan 31: London O2, UK
Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK