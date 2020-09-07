Idles add European dates to 2021 tour plans

Having previously announced a huge tour of the UK and Ireland in May 2021, Idles have confirmed a batch of shows in Europe to take place in May, June and July.

Due to release their third album, Ultra Mono, on September 25 via Partisan Records, the Bristol quintet will play shows in Holland, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and Belgium. Tickets for Idles’ European tour are on sale on Friday, September 11. View the full list of dates below.

Ultra Mono will feature guest vocals from Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth, alongside guest contributions from Bad Seeds/Grinderman multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis, The Jesus Lizard’s David Yow and jazz pixie Jamie Cullum. The band have previously shared four tracks from the album, Mr. Motivator, Grounds, A Hymn and Model Village.

Idles European Tour 2021



May 07 Glasgow Barrowland, UK

May 08 Glasgow Barrowland, UK

May 09 Glasgow Barrowland, UK

May 10 Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 12 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 13 Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

May 14 Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

May 16 Dublin Vicar Street, IRE

May 17 Dublin Vicar Street, IRE

May 18 Dublin Vicar Street, IRE

May 20 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

May 21 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

May 22 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

May 29 Amsterdam Melkweg, NED

May 31 Hamburg Docks, GER

June 01 Munich Muffathalle, GER

June 03 Milan Fabrique, ITA

June 07 Lisbon Coliseum, POR

June 08 Madrid La Riviera, SPA

June 10 Toulouse Le Bikini, FRA

June 11 Lyon Le Transbordeur, FRA

June 12 Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL

June 15 Paris Elysee Montmartre, FRA

June 18 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

June 19 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

June 20 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

June 21 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

July 04 Berlin Columbiahalle, GER

July 05 Cologne E-Werk, GER