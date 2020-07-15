Idles share video for their brand new single A Hymn

Idles have released a video for their new track titled A Hymn.

It’s the third single taken from the band’s forthcoming studio album Ultra Mono, which will launch on September 25 via Partisan Records.

Joe Talbot, Adam Devonshire, Jon Beavis, Lee Kiernan and Mark Bowen previously shared Mr. Motivator and Grounds from the follow-up to 2018’s Joy As An Act Of Resistance.

The video for A Hymn was directed and edited by Ryan Gander and sees the band driving to the shops with their parents and is said to provide “a grey window into suburban English life that matches the song’s heavy-hearted churn.”

Frontman Talbot adds: “A Hymn is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal's teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

Ultra Mono will feature guest vocals from Jehnny Beth, along with guest contributions from Warren Ellis, David Yow, and Jamie Cullum.

Idles will also host three live studio performances prior to the launch of Ultra Mono on August 29 and 30. These will be professionally recorded, filmed and streamed live to those who purchase a ticket from the band’s website.

Meanwhile, Talbot’s virtual talk show titled Balley TV will continue this coming Friday (July 17) when he’ll be joined by Kate Tempest and Kenny Beats.

Idles: Ultra Mono

1. War

2. Grounds

3. Mr. Motivator

4. Anxiety

5. Kill Them With Kindness

6. Model Village

7. Ne Touche Pas Moi (feat. Jehnny Beth)

8. Carcinogenic

9. Reigns

10. The Lover

11. A Hymn

12. Danke