Idles announce 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Idles have announced they’ll tour across the UK and Ireland in 2021 in support of their new album Ultra Mono.

The 11-date run will begin with two shows on May 7 and 8 at the Glasgow Barrowland and wrap up on June 18 and 19 with a pair of performances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (August 28) through the official Idles website.

Idles are also offering a limited number of free tickets for key workers from today on LiveNation. They’ll be given out on a first come, first served basis, with the offer running from today until 8am on Wednesday, August 26.

Idles will release Ultra Mono on September 25 through Partisan Records, with the band previously sharing Mr. Motivator, Grounds, A Hymn and Model Village from the follow-up to 2018’s Joy As An Act Of Resistance.

Ultra Mono will feature guest vocals from Jehnny Beth, along with guest contributions from Warren Ellis, David Yow, and Jamie Cullum.

Idles are also gearing up to host three live studio performances prior to the launch of Ultra Mono on August 29 and 30. These will be professionally recorded, filmed and streamed live to those who purchase a ticket from the band’s website.

Idles 2021 UK and Ireland tour

May 07: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

May 08: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

May 10: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 12: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 13: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

May 14: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

May 16: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 17: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 20: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Jun 18: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 19: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Idles: Ultra Mono

Idles: Ultra Mono

1. War

2. Grounds

3. Mr. Motivator

4. Anxiety

5. Kill Them With Kindness

6. Model Village

7. Ne Touche Pas Moi (feat. Jehnny Beth)

8. Carcinogenic

9. Reigns

10. The Lover

11. A Hymn

12. Danke