Watch Idles get active with Mr. Motivator

Idles have released a video for their new single titled Mr. Motivator.

It’s the first taste of new material from their upcoming third studio album and features the band and fans keeping fit during the lockdown.

Mr. Motivator is described as “a battering ram of positivity” and a song which “doubles down on the – self-admitted– sloganeering and social commentary that's become the band’s signature, yet here more than ever they’re able to take clichés and turn them into music that’s deeply complex and brutally relevant.”

Idles frontman Joe Talnot adds: "We want to start this journey with a means to not only encapsulate the album’s sentiment, but to encourage our audience to dance like no one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two tonne machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled. Let’s go. All is love.”

Further details on what will be the follow-up to 2018’s Joy As An Act Of Resistance will be revealed in due course.

In December last year, Idles released A Beautiful Thing: Idles Live At Le Bataclan, which was filmed in Paris on December 3, 2018.

Speaking at the time, Talbot said: “Our show at Bataclan was the end of a very long journey for us. On that tour we learned so much about ourselves, each other and the audiences we have grown with over the past 10 years.

“That show was nothing short of catharsis and nothing more than love.

“We love what we do and the people who have carried us here, there was no hiding that at Bataclan and we are so very grateful that the moment was captured in all its glory, love and fatigue. Long live the open-minded and long live the moment.”