Idles announce new album Ultra Mono and launch video for Grounds

Idles have announced that they’ll release their third studio album later this year.

It’s titled Ultra Mono and it’ll arrive on September 25 through Partisan Records. And to mark the news, Idles have released a video for their new single Grounds which was directed by Rob French.

Idles frontman Joe Talbot says: “We wanted to write a song that embodied self-belief, and gave us self-belief – a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in.

“We wanted to make the sound of our own hearts’ marching band, armed with a jack hammer and a smile. We wanted to make the sound of our engine starting. So we did. Thank you.”

Ultra Mono was recorded in Paris and produced by Nick Launay and Adam ‘Atom’ Greenspan, while Kenny Beats was onboard for additional programming.

It’s said to have been constructed to “capture the feeling of a hip-hop record,” and will feature 12 tracks, including the single Mr. Motivator which launched last month.

Ultra Mono will also feature guest vocals from Jehnny Beth, along with guest contributions from Warren Ellis, David Yow, and Jamie Cullum.

Idles have also today revealed that they’ll host three live studio performances prior to the launch on Ultra Mono on August 29 and 30. These will be professionally recorded, filmed and streamed live to those who purchase a ticket from the band’s website.

Idles will release their next single A Hymn on July 14.

Idles: Ultra Mono

1. War

2. Grounds

3. Mr. Motivator

4. Anxiety

5. Kill Them With Kindness

6. Model Village

7. Ne Touche Pas Moi (feat. Jehnny Beth)

8. Carcinogenic

9. Reigns

10. The Lover

11. A Hymn

12. Danke