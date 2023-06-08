Iamthemorning's Gleb Kolyadin to officially release The Outland

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Plus Iamthemorning to open for Steve Rothery Band on June 9 and 10

Gleb Kolyadin is dressed in black and stands in front of a brick wall
(Image credit: Alexandra Churkina)

Iamthemorning's classically trained pianist Gleb Kolyadin has turned the claustrophobic feeling of the pandemic into a stunning six-part symphonic suite inspired by prog, jazz and fusion. The Outland is officially out via Kscope on July 21 and in the US on August 11 – it previously had a limited release online.

The record – which will also be available on vinyl – was recorded between 2020 and 2021 when the Russian musician was trapped in his home country due to travel restrictions. He describes the introspective instrumental work as a way of creating "new worlds in my head, as a way of being able to escape."

"Over time however, this idea transformed into something much deeper for me. I’ve since moved to the UK, and now it represents a new beginning," explains Kolyadin. "A rebirth, if you will, and ironically has more of an escapist air around it and has been given a new lease of life. "

He reveals that The Outland of the title represents "a world within a world, assembled from disparate fragments." He's joined on the album by drummer Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree/King Crimson), Tony Levin (King Crimson/Peter Gabriel) on upright bass, and Iamthemorning collaborator Vlad Avy on guitar.

It's Kolyadin's third official solo release – his self-titled debut album came out in 2018 and included guest appearances from Steve Hogarth, Nick Beggs and Theo Travis. 

Catch Kolyadin and bandmate Marjana Semkina live on June 9 and 10, when Iamthemorning open for Steve Rothery Band at Manchester's The Band On The Wall.

 The Outland tracklisting: 

1.     Voyager
2.     Ascension
3.     Cascades
4.     Mercurial
5.     Apparatus
6.     Hermitage

