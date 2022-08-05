Check out young Nottingham post-rockers L.O.E. and their new single 1001

Nottingham quartet L.O.E. have just released their second single 1001. Listen here...

Young Nottingham post-rockers L.O.E. have streamed their second single, 1001, which is released today through Hopeful Tragedy Records, and you can listen to the new song below.

The band's new song title evolved from the concept that the number 1001 has no beginning and no end and may continue and reoccur endlessly. It helped shape the premise that the song would begin and end on the same continuing bass and guitar line as if it could repeat itself forever much as life can feel like it does.

The speech samples in 1001 were taken from NASA mission control excerpts. The radio transmissions were left purposefully indistinct so as to invoke the mystery of exploration and allow anyone to apply their own meaning to the journey.

"The drums were a topic of heated debate and contention that led to a decision that a persistent and pulsing heartbeat throughout the entire track would give the sense of a real and tangible life, breathing energy into the listener," the band explain.

"[It gave us] the opportunity to explore the rise and fall in the dynamics of the music that are similar to the peaks and troughs of falling on hard times and finding the strength to overcome and persevere through any struggles someone may face."

L.O.E., an abbreviation of Last Of Eden, have previously supported ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead and Alex Henry Foster & The Long Shadows. The quartet released their self-titled debut EP in early 2020.

