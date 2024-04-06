Iamthemorning added to A Sunday In September bill

Celebrated prog duo Iamthemorning have been added to the bill for this year's A Sunday In September festival.

Marjana Semkina and Gleb Kolyadin join a. bill headlined by The Fierce And The Dead and also featuring Halifax post-rock quartet L.O.E. and punk/new wave survivor Wreckless Eric, with another act to be announced.

This year's A Sunday In September takes place at The Bedford venue in Balham in South London on September 15.

"I’m incredibly thrilled to announce that the fabulous Iamthemorning will be playing at A Sunday In September 2024, joining an already strong bill with leading post-rockers L.O.E (Last Of Eden), 80s star Wreckless Eric and of course the amazing The Fierce And The Dead," exclaims promoter Chris Parkins of London Prog Gigs. "Once again this boutique one-dayer punches above its weight with a superb eclectic line-up - and there’s still one more band to be announced!"

It's been a busy 12 months for Iamthemorning, having toured with Marillion on their recent European tour. Singer Marjana Semkina has also formed the dark, folk-prog duo Maer with Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy and recently announced her second solo album Sirin, with a Kickstarter campaign that reached its target within 24 hours!

Meanwhile musical partner Gleb Kolyadin was arrested after playing a gig in Thailand with the popular Russian band Bi-2 and threatened with deportation back to Russia, before eventually being allowed back to the UK, where he currently has a Resident Permit from the UK government through a Global Talent visa. So the band are assured a welcoming reception.

Tickets for A Sunday in September are priced at just £38.50.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get tickets.