I Built The Sky Release Promo Video For Cumulus

Australian instrumental prog rock outfit I Built The Sky have released a new promo video for the track Cumulus. And they’ve told Prog how they narrowly avoided getting arrested as they filmed in their native Melbourne.

“Yeah, so we found what looked like abandoned land in Footscray but it turned out to be owned by Melbourne’s Metro Trains network,” mainman Ro Han says. “They saw us filming mid-way through the shoot and approached us in their ute. Three of them jumped out and surrounded us and at that point we thought we were in some serious shit! As it turns out, they are djent lords themselves! They said ‘you guys are trespassing but we’re happy to let you finish and then get the fuck out’.”

Cumulus us taken from the band’s acclaimed 2016 album The Sky Is Not The Limit. You can watch the video below. And you can catch up on the current Australian progressive music scene in a major feature in a forthcoming issue of Prog.