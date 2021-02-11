Hypo5e release video trailer for first ever live concert stream

French atmospheric prog metallers Hypno5e have announced their very first concert stream where they will perform their critically acclaimed 2019 Pelagic Records release A Distant (Dark) Source in its entirety.

The event takes place on February 27 at 6pm (GMT)/7pm (CET). The band have released a trailer video for the event which you can watch below.

Directed by Hypno5e singer, songwriter and independent film maker in his own right, Emmanuel Jessua, it was not only his goal to capture the intensity of their live show, but also to add a touch of artistic flair to the visuals.

"When we decided to do this, it was mainly a way to reach people who wanted to see us play but couldn't due to the pandemic, but also for our fans from all over the world who may not have seen Hypno5e live for a long time, if not ever," he says. "We wanted to do something special which was more than just a live show... something special in these dark times for our fans and for us.”

A ticket/t-shirt bundle is available, with a unique event t-shirt designed byReuben Bhattacharya of Visual Amnesia (Jinjer, Twelve Foot Ninja, Monuments).

Get tickets.