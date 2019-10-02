Hypno5e release video for 18-minute long A Distant (Dark) Source

French atmospheric prog metallers Hypno5e have released a video for the epic 18-minute long A Distant (Dark) Source, which you can watch in its entirety below.

It's the title track of the band's fifth album, which will be released through Pelagic Records on November 22.

"At the origin of this distant dark source lies Tauca, an old Palaeolithic lake located in Bolivia, where singer and guitarist Emmanuel Jessua has grown up, and continues to find inspiration for his musical endeavours," the band explain.

"Lake Tauca disappeared more than 15 000 years ago, leaving behind an arid land and salt lakes, like the Salt Desert of Uyuni or Coipasa, at 4.500m of altitude in the Andes mountain range. A Distant (Dark) Source is the musical imagination of a night in this desert, during which the old shores of the lake see the return of the shadows of the people who used to live in this area before its disappearance. A man comes back to the lake to look for the shadow of the woman he loved. The album tells the story of this ephemeral return."

A Distant (Dark) Source can be pre-ordered here.