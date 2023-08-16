House Of Marley “satisfy the soul” with the new Stir It Up Lux turntable

By Scott Munro
published

New Bluetooth Stir It Up Lux turntable from House Of Marley aims to expand your vinyl experience thanks to improved performance and sound quality

House Of Marley have announced the latest addition to their popular Stir It Up turntable range in the shape of the Bluetooth-enabled Stir It Up Lux model.

The company founded by Bob Marley’s son Rohan report it has “improved sound quality, performance and next level tracking ability” over the popular original model.

Like all House Of Marley's products, the two-speed Stir It Up Lux has been crafted using sustainable and recycled materials and features an elliptical stylus, an aluminium head-shell, a bamboo plinth and includes a glass platter along with an anti-skate mechanism, in-built phono pre-amp and Bluetooth 5.3.

Bob Marley’s daughter, the singer and entrepreneur Cedella Marley, says: “Vinyl is the most genuine way to listen to your favourite music. There’s no skipping tracks so you’re listening to the album exactly as the artist intended you to. That’s everything for a musician. 

“Immersing yourself deep in the roots of an album with House of Marley’s new Stir it Up Lux turntable is an unforgettable experience.”

A press releases adds: "Producing the highest fidelity audio experience possible with a sleeker design, the Stir It Up Lux honours Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet by providing the most authentic form of music through a sustainable choice that can satisfy the soul."

The new unit is available now in the UK priced at £349.99, with US details to follow in due course.

