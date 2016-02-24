Hellyeah release Human lyric video

Hellyeah have issued a lyric video for their track Human.

They previously teased an instrumental clip from the their as-yet-untilted fifth album, which is due in May.

Guitarist Tom Maxwell said of the follow-up to 2014’s Blood For Blood: “It’s gonna be moody, it’s gonna be dark, it’s gonna be crushing, it’s gonna be heartbreaking, it’s gonna be everything. So it’s gonna be a proper take-off from our last record, but with a lot of new surprises.

“It’s gonna be a really savage album, and I’m really excited. I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Further album details will be released in due course.

In addition, Maxwell, Chad Gray, Vinnie Paul, Kyle Sanders and Christian Brady have announced a run of US shows entitled the We’re All In This Together Tour.

It’s scheduled to get underway in Jacksonville on April 30, with support Escape The Fate, New Years Day and From Ashes To New. View a trailer below.

Hellyeah We’re All In This Together Tour 2016

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 02: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 03: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 04: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

May 09: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 10: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

May 11: Traverse City Ground Zero Nightclub, MI

May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rock Fest, IA

May 14: Kansas City KQRC Rockfest, MO

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 20: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

May 21: Columbus Rock on The Range, OH

May 22: Knoxville The International, TN

May 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 25: Arlington Heights H.O.M.E, IL

May 27: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

May 31: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jun 01: Salt Lake City The Complex-Rockwell, UT

Jun 03: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Jun 04: Riverside Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Jun 05: Las Vegas The Foundry At SLS, NV