Hellyeah tease upcoming album

Hellyeah have uploaded a fifteen-second video of instrumental music as a preview of their upcoming fifth album.

The clip features images from the recording studio alongside the hashtag #Human, while a Facebook posting with the footage adds the lyrics “I defy your defiance, it’s all lies in alliance, I’ve been damaged left in ruin because I’m broken, flawed and just human.”

There’s no additional information to indicate if the video preview is for a lead single called Human and/or if that may hint at the album’s title.

Hellyeah worked on the project with producer Kevin Churko – who also oversaw 2014’s Blood For Blood – at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas.



Guitarist Tom Maxwell recently issued an update from the sessions, which include new guitarist Christian Brady and bassist Kyle Sanders following a 2103 split with guitarist Greg Tribbett and bassist Bob “Zilla” Kahaha.

Maxwell says: “It’s gonna be moody, it’s gonna be dark, it’s gonna be crushing, it’s gonna be heartbreaking, it’s gonna be everything. So it’s gonna be a proper take-off from our last record, but with a lot of new surprises, I think.

“And just kind of moving forward with the path that we’ve taken with Blood For Blood. So it’s coming along great. It’s gonna be a really, really savage album, and I’m really excited. I can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Hellyeah performed on the annual Shiprocked cruise this past week as part of the We’re All In This Together Tour, which sees the band playing a series of winter US dates.

The trek made headlines earlier this month when the group were forced to abruptly end a show in Houston, Texas after an ammonia leak at a nearby factory.