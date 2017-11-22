Heavy Scotland reveals first 4 bands for 2018

Heavy Scotland organisers have revealed the first four bands who will appear at next year’s event.

The festival will expand to three days in 2018 and will take place at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh between August 31 - September 2, with Carcass, Gama Bomb, Nervosa and Perpetua the first artists confirmed for the event.

A statement reads: “Garnering local and international acclaim, Heavy Scotland is fast becoming Scotland’s national heavy metal festival – and is the largest of its kind in the country’s capital of Edinburgh.

“Borne from a love of all things loud and with a passion for the local scene, Heavy Scotland is an event deserving of the attention so far received. Stay tuned for more information as it comes.”

Heavy Scotland made its debut earlier this year, with Behemoth and Arch Enemy topping the bill. They were joined by other artists including Fleshgod Apocalypse, Destruction, Finntroll and Havok.

Tickets for the 2018 event are now available from the official Heavy Scotland website, while further bands will be announced in due course.

Arch Enemy to headline new Scottish metal festival