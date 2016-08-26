Arch Enemy to headline new Scottish metal festival

Arch Enemy have been announced as the headline act for a brand new metal festival launching in Scotland next year.

Heavy Scotland will take place at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh on April 1 and 2, 2017 and other acts confirmed so far include Sodomized Cadaver, Dyscarnate and Disposable – with more to come.

Organiser Caitlin Elliott tells TeamRock: “Arch Enemy are melodic death metal legends and we are incredibly proud to have them headlining the first edition of Heavy Scotland.

“Scotland is a beautiful country with a thriving metal scene so it is with great pleasure that we bring to you Scotland’s metal festival, a platform for up-and-coming Scottish bands as well as the biggest metal event north of the border.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Arch Enemy and all our guests in 2017.Stay tuned for loads more great band announcements as they come.”

Tickets for Heavy Scotland are available now via Ticketor.

Arch Enemy’s latest album War Eternal was released in 2014. It was their first record with singer Alissa White-Gluz, who replaced Angela Gossow that same year. Gossow stayed on as the band’s business manager.

On taking on the role, White-Gluz said: “I didn’t have any doubts about joining Arch Enemy. With Angela believing in me, I knew I could do it. It’s obviously not an easy task and I am pushing myself as hard as I can, but I know that now is the right time for this change to happen and that I am up for the challenge.”

Heavy Scotland poster

Arch Enemy split was no surprise