Head With Wings release striking animated video for Of Uncertainty

US prog rockers Head With Wings have released a new animated video for their brand new single Of Uncertainty. The new track, which you can watch below, will feature on a new EP called Comfort in Illusion, releasing June 25th.



"This video represents a quest, or perhaps a puzzle," says director Ingwar Dovgoteles of The Black Soil. "The Protagonist is a complicated man, stifled by his past failures and regrets. Somewhere, beyond self-imposing walls, is a never-ending dream world -- a maze that he must wander and reflect on his personal tragedy. He is his own worst enemy; one who struggles to confront himself and the decisions that he must make."

Of Uncertainty was recorded at Silver Bullet Studios (Burlington, CT). The single was tracked, edited, mixed and produced by Greg Thomas with additional tracking and mixing by Chris Teti and mastered by Kris Crummett at Interlace Audio (Portland Oregon).

Head Without Wings released their critically acclaimed debut album From Worry to Shame in 2018.

The band have previously released a video for In A House Without Clocks.

Get Of Uncertainty.