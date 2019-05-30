Head With Wings release new piano version of Somewhere, Something Gives

Connecticut-based prog rockers Head With Wings have celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of their debut album From Worry To Shame with the release of a new piano version of the song Somewhere, Something Gives.

The new version, released tomorrow, features Vikram Shankar of Lux Terminus and Redemption on piano. It will feature new artwork from Darcy Kelly-Laviolette that is a "spiritual continuation of where From Worry To Shame's album design left off."

“Since the release of For Worry To Shame last summer, I’ve been asked one question fairly consistently; Will you ever feature piano in Head With Wings?," vocalist and guitarist Joshua Corum tells Prog. “The strange truth is that we started the band with Brandon on keys, but didn’t produce any substantial material in that time period. When we approached the band again, we found that a drum, guitar, bass and vocal ensemble better suited our personalities and a mutual desire to keep a tight lid on our lineup. However, some of our most talented colleagues are pianists.

“The combination of Vikram’s stunning arrangement of this song and Darcy’s incredible artwork has really opened our eyes to the power of interpretation, and also paved the way for new illustrative ideas that actually hold merit in continuing the visual story of the album."

Somewhere, Something Gives is available from the Head With Wings bandcamp page.