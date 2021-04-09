Head With Wings return with video for new single In A House Without Clocks

US prog rockers Head With Wings return to action with a video for their brand new single In A House Without Clocks. The new tracks, which you can watch below, will feature on a new EP, more details of which will be announced shortly.

"The dark side of pursuing one’s dreams and the toll time takes on ambitions that were once so vivid are laid bare here in our new single In A House Without Clocks," says singer Joshua Corum. "Amidst sweeping changes felt on a global scale, aspirations were put on hold, radiant futures dimmed, lives ended prematurely, and dreams were left to rot on the vine. For so many, the struggle was a silent one—a daily war waged alone."

Head Without Wings released their critically acclaimed debut album From Worry to Shame in 2018. You can watch the band's new video for In A House Without Clocks and view the single's intriguing artwork below.

“Would you consider a life without a path, or would you fear it would all just fall apart, the plan that never started, the waters left uncharted? Corum continues. "The dark side of pursuing one’s dreams and the toll time takes on ambitions that were once so vivid are laid bare.

Amidst sweeping changes felt on a global scale, aspirations were put on hold, radiant futures dimmed, lives ended prematurely, and dreams were left to rot on the vine. For so many, the struggle was a silent one—a daily war waged alone."