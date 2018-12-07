Head With Wings unveil new five man line-up

Melodic US proggers Head With Wings have expanded their line-up to a five-piece who will make their live debut next week at Bridgeport's A Very Wayward Christmas music festival.

Recently the band have revolved around founding members Joshua Corum and Brandon Cousino, but the new bolstered line-up sees the return of drummer Andrew Testa, who had left the band in 2016. ironically, stand-in drummer Mike Short (previously with Black River Union) has now moved over to guitar, while bassist Steve Hill has also been added to the ranks.

“Head with Wings is now a quintet," Corum tells Prog "Testa coming back on drums means that we no longer have to move forward with the fear of our drum sound changing in a unnatural or hasty fashion, which is something of a luxury. Despite there being some new faces in the band, we’ve maintained key elements of the Head with Wings sound, that can now flourish as we continue to develop new songs and perform current material with Mike and Steve.

“Mike internalized my guitar work for the live show but he has a style that is uniquely his own. Steve internalized Joe’s bass work but he brings a comprehensive theoretical edge with insight that was previously missing. The fusion of all of these elements leaves us with an ensemble that retains what we've always loved about doing this project along with the potential for new, exciting musical opportunities on and off the stage.”

The first chance fans can get to see the new-look Head With Wings will be next Friday, 14 December, when they appear at A Very Wayward Christmas at The Acoustic, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Tickets cost $10 and further information is available here.