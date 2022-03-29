Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless announce joint US summer tour

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a joint tour across the US.

The run kicks off on July 8 in Detroit, and continues through to the following month before wrapping up on August 12 in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Joining the two bands will be The Warning and Lilith Czar as special guests on select dates.

"To add to the summer heat… We are blazing a path through the US, reuniting with our dear friends The Pretty Reckless and Lilith Czar!" say Halestorm.

"But wait, there’s more. We are incredibly excited to bring some new friends with us, The Warning. If you are not hip to their noise…that’s about to change! Come join us for what will arguably be one of the most epic tours of the summer!"

Lilith Czar adds, "I am so thrilled to be heading back out on the road with our good friends in Halestorm this summer! Our last tour together was an experience like no other and something I will never forget.

"The camaraderie women show each other in the rock scene has proven to be unmatched. Always fixing each other's crowns and lifting one another up. I'm so grateful to Lzzy [Hale], Taylor [Momsen] and everyone in the bands for sharing the stage with me on what will most definitely be the tour of the summer!"

Tickets go on sale on April 1 at 10AM local time.



Jul 08: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Jul 10: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 12: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jul 13: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 15: Cadott RockFest, WI

Jul 17: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 20: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Jul 22: Harrington DE State Fair, DE

Jul 23: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 25: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 27: Syracuse St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Jul 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 30: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 02: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Aug 04: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 05: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Aug 07: Grand Junction Los Colonias Amphitheater, CO

Aug 09: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Aug 10: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 12: Portsmouth Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, VA