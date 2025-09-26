Watch Hayley Williams join hardcore punk veterans H20 onstage in Nashville

Got a gig in Nashville and need a surprise vocalist to hop up and add a little star power to your show? You should check if Hayley Williams is home, chances are she’ll be up for it. The Paramore star is rapidly becoming the guest queen of 2025: after joining Turnstile onstage at Nashville venue The Pinnacle to perform Seein’ Stars a couple of weeks ago, hopping onstage with Deftones back in March and performing Paramore’s Crushcrushcrush at a Finneas show in February, now Williams has been spotted making another set-stealing cameo in the area.

On Wednesday night, she joined hardcore punk veterans H2O onstage at Nashville’s Basement East club to add co-vocals to their song What Happened, a cut from the New Yorkers’ 2008 fifth album Nothing To Prove. Williams has long been a paid-up member of the H2O fanclub, often spotted wearing one of the band’s T-shirts in her band’s early days and donning one of their hoodies at the beginning of the video for Paramore’s 2007 song That’s What You Get.

These regular guest spots seem to be suggesting that Williams is itching to get on tour. Back at the end of 2024, she hinted that 2025 might be the year she finally embarked on a solo tour after Covid lockdowns forced her to cancel a number of planned dates around her 2020 solo debut Petals For Armor but so far, nada.

Instead, we’ve got a steady run of Feat. Hayley Williams appearances cropping up. Watch her join H2O onstage in Nashville below:

