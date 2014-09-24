Haken shine their Darkest Light

Haken have launched a video for Darkest Light – the lead track from their upcoming Restoration EP.

It’s set for release on October 27 via InsideOut and features three reworked songs from their 2008 demo, mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren. Pete Rinaldi and Mike Portnoy make guest appearances on 19-minute piece Crystallised.

Drummer Ray Hearne says: “Darkest Light is based on Blind, one of our favourite tracks from the original demo. We’ve managed to chop the old song in half, cut away all the excess fat and produce a six-minute rowdy riff roller-coaster that will find a home in the heavier side of our live show.”

Restoration follows Haken’s third album The Mountain, which earned the group three nominations at this year’s Progressive Music Awards. The band tour the UK next month as part of a Prog-sponsored bill also featuring Leprous and Maschine.

** Tracklist**

Darkest Light Earthlings Crystallised

Oct 23: London Garage

Oct 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 26: Bristol Fleece

Oct 27: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 29: Dublin Village

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 01: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 02: York Duchess