Haken detail Restoration EP

Haken have confirmed the release of a three-track EP featuring reworked materials from their 2008 demo, featuring guests Pete Rinaldi and Mike Portnoy.

Entitled Restoration, it’s set for launch on October 27 via InsideOut, midway through the band’s Prog-sponsored UK tour with Leprous and Machine.

Vocalist Ross Jennings says: “Redoing a few of our favourite tracks from the demo is something we’ve talked about doing for ages and the fans have been asking for it constantly. We were also excited about working creatively with our new bassist Conner Green, so this seemed like the perfect way to welcome him aboard.”

Guitarist Charlie Griffiths adds: “The band’s sound has evolved considerably in the last few years, so we used the demos as a starting point, and gave ourselves free reign to reimagine them and make them relevant to who we are today. These are now the definitive versions.”

Rinaldi and Portnoy appear on the EP’s final track, Crystallised – a “no holds barred epic” clocking in at 19 minutes.

Tracklist

Darkest Light Earthlings Crystallised

Oct 23: London Garage

Oct 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 26: Bristol Fleece

Oct 27: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 29: Dublin Village

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 01: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 02: York Duchess