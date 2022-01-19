Trending

Haken announce return of original keyboard player Pete Jones

By ( ) published

Pete Jones replaces keyboard player Diego Tejeida who left Haken last November

Haken
(Image credit: Rob Skarin)

UK prog rockers Haken have announced the return of original keyboard player Pete Jones to their ranks. He replaces recently the departed Diego Tejeida, who announced that he and the band had gone their separate ways last November.

“We are truly thrilled to welcome Pete back into Haken," say the band. "Pete is a phenomenally gifted musician and, in the short time since his return, he has breathed new life into the band, inspiring us to explore fresh and exciting musical territory. This is a new era for Haken and we cannot wait to share it with all of you!”

“I'm thrilled to rejoin the fellowship, after following the band closely over the years and watching them grow," adds Jones. "It was great to reconnect with Rich on the Nova Collective record, and then to work more closely with the guys over the past couple of Haken albums. I can't wait for the next chapter, and am pumped to be a part of it!” 

Jones was a member of the original line-up off Haken, which also featured bass player Tom McLean and guitarist Malcolm Marshall. Jones left the band in 2008. His first duties in the new-look line=-up will be to feature on the bands upcoming tour in support of 2020's Virus album.

Tejeida recently posted on social media that he is currently working on a new album with his own band, and that writing has been completed.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.