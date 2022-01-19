Haken announce return of original keyboard player Pete Jones

UK prog rockers Haken have announced the return of original keyboard player Pete Jones to their ranks. He replaces recently the departed Diego Tejeida, who announced that he and the band had gone their separate ways last November.

“We are truly thrilled to welcome Pete back into Haken," say the band. "Pete is a phenomenally gifted musician and, in the short time since his return, he has breathed new life into the band, inspiring us to explore fresh and exciting musical territory. This is a new era for Haken and we cannot wait to share it with all of you!”

“I'm thrilled to rejoin the fellowship, after following the band closely over the years and watching them grow," adds Jones. "It was great to reconnect with Rich on the Nova Collective record, and then to work more closely with the guys over the past couple of Haken albums. I can't wait for the next chapter, and am pumped to be a part of it!”

Jones was a member of the original line-up off Haken, which also featured bass player Tom McLean and guitarist Malcolm Marshall. Jones left the band in 2008. His first duties in the new-look line=-up will be to feature on the bands upcoming tour in support of 2020's Virus album.

Tejeida recently posted on social media that he is currently working on a new album with his own band, and that writing has been completed.