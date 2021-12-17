Haken and Toehider singers guest in new Star One video for Prescient

Haken singer Ross Jennings and Toehder's Michale Mills guest in the brand new video from Arjen Lucassen's Star One project for Prescient, which you can watch below.

Prescient is taken from the upcoming Revel In Time album, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 18.

“For me this is the most varied Star One album so far, every track has a totally different feel," Lucassen explains. "The first single, Lost Children Of The Universe, is a big epic track; the second single, Fate Of Man, is a fast metal track, and Prescient is definitely the most proggy on the album. With the video we tried to capture that vintage black and white Twilight Zone feel with a touch of David Lynch!”

Revel In Time will be available as a limited edition 2CD digipak, Ltd. deluxe 3CD+Blu-ray artbook (incl. a poster of the cover artwork), and as 180g gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD & an LP booklet).

CD 2 features alternate versions of the same songs as CD 1, but with different vocalists. Also available will be a 5.1 mix, a high-res audio version, and an exclusive, hour-long Behind The Scenes video, on the Blu-ray included in the artbook.

Pre-order Revel In Time.