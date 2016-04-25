Guns N' Roses add 4 dates to Not In This Lifetime tour

Guns N’ Roses have added four further dates to their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

Second shows in Chicago, Foxboro and East Rutherford have been announced, along with a date at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10am local time via LiveNation on April 29.

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan confirmed their reunion earlier this year and have already performed a number of dates in Las Vegas and at the Coachella festival.

They launched the comeback with an intimate LA club show, during which Rose broke his foot. He’s since performed from the same throne Dave Grohl used after breaking his leg last year.

The full list of tour dates can be seen below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime Tour 2016

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 24: New York East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA