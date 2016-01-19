Reunited Guns N' Roses announce Las Vegas shows

Guns N’ Roses have announced two Las Vegas shows for April – which will see Slash and Axl Rose reunited on stage for the first time since 1993.

The reformed lineup of the band – which also includes bassist Duff McKagan – will play at the T-Mobile Arena on April 8 and 9.

They confirmed their reunion earlier this month when it was revealed they’d appear at this year’s Coachella festival on April 16 and 23.

GNR announced the Vegas dates in a short video on their social media streams and Slash later tweeted the news.

There’s still no word who will play drums for the reunion shows or who will be on rhythm guitar.

Tickets for the Vegas gigs go on sale this Saturday, January 23, at 10am.