Axl Rose breaks foot ahead of Guns N' Roses reunion shows

Axl Rose will perform with the reunited Guns N’ Roses lineup tonight in a cast after breaking his foot.

The band – who are due to play at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight (April 8) and tomorrow – posted a video on their Facebook page describing the singer’s injury.

In the clip, Santa Monica-based foot and ankle specialist Dr Rachel Triche says: “Axl sustained a fracture of the fifth metatarsal, which is one of the bones in his foot. Axl underwent what we call an open reduction internal fixation where we go in and put the bone pieces back together and realign them.

“We placed a plate and screws in order to hold them in place while it’s healing.

“Right now he’s in a cast and we’re limiting how much weight he can put on it. He’s having his set designed for the stage so he can still perform for everyone.

“He will be limiting the weight on the front part of the foot for about four weeks and we’ll let him gradually progress from there so we can get him back to his stage-ready action.”

Rose posted the video on his Twitter account, along with the caption: “This is what can happen when you do something you haven’t done in nearly over 23 years – Internal Fixation.”

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan confirmed their reunion earlier this year and have since lined up a string of tour dates, with more expected to follow.

It is not clear when the singer broke his foot, but the band played a small show in Los Angeles last week, with no mention of him being injured.

Guns N’ Roses reunion shows 2016

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA