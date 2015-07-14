Grohl calls stage fall ‘blessing in disguise’

Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl has described the stage fall that left him with a broken leg as a “beautiful blessing in disguise.”

He sustained the injury in Sweden last month, forcing the band to call off four UK shows including a headline appearance at Glastonbury.

But he returned to action last week in a Game Of Thrones-themed chair, designed while he was under the influence of prescription drugs.

Grohl tells Entertainment Weekly: “What seemed like a setback at the time has turned into the beautiful blessing in disguise.

“This throne, these crutches and these audiences make us play longer and harder than we ever have. It’s this whole new energy in the show.”

He says of his stage prop: “The idea is just fucking ridiculous, especially for a band that’s never relied on any kind of production at all.

“We usually just put the amps on the stage, turn on the lights and play. Now we’ve got this throne that shoots lights and smoke and looks like a fucking UFO with guitar necks stuck on.”

But he admits he allowed himself to be talked out of taking the concept even further. “I wanted the thing to pick up and fly,” he says. “We got to pre-production and my lighting guy said, ‘Look, man, you already have one broken leg – let’s not fly it around yet.’”

The Foos have replaced their cancelled UK dates with new ones, and continue on the road in the US. Grohl says: “I think the spontaneity of the situation just brings out a smile in everyone.”