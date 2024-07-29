Greenslade's BBC sessions release now to be released in October

Greenslade's At The BBC, which was to have been released in February through Repertoire Records will now be released on October 4.

The two-disc set, which features the band's BBC recordings from 1973 and 1974, features two In Concert performances, both recorded at the BBC Paris Theatre, London, one from 1973 and one from 1974, as well as the band's November 1973 Old Grey Whistle Test appearance and three different Bob Harris sessions.

The band formed in September 1972 in the wake of the demise of Colosseum, by ex-members keyboard player Dave Greenslade and bassist Tony Reeves, with keyboardist Dave Lawson and drummer Andrew McCulloch, Greenslade made their live debut at Frankfurt's Zoom Club in November 1972.

Greenslade released both their self-titled debut album and Bedside Manners Are Extra in 1973, both housed in eye-catching Roger Dean-designed album sleeves and Spyglass Guest a year later, after which bassist Reeves left the band and was replaced by Martin Briley.

Greenslade recorded their very first BBC session for Bob Harris's Sounds Of The Seventies on January 1973, which was followed a few weeks later with their TV debut on The Old Grey Whistle Test.

You can see the full tracklisting and artwork below.

(Image credit: Reportoire)

Greenslade: At The BBC

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CD One

1, BBC Radio 1 Sounds Of The ‘70s Bob Harris, recorded 10 January, first broadcast 29 January 1973

2, BBC Radio 1 In Concert, recorded at the BBC Paris Theatre, London, 5 April 1973, first broadcast 5 May 1973. Introduced by Alan Black

3. BBC Radio 1 Sounds Of The ‘70s Bob Harris, recorded 31 October, first broadcast 3 December 1973

CD Two

1. BBC Radio 1 In Concert, recorded at the BBC Paris Theatre, London, 7 November 1974, broadcast 16 November 1974

2. BBC Radio 1, Bob Harris, recorded 6 November 1974, first broadcast 16 December 1974

3. The Old Grey Whistle Test, 20 November 1973