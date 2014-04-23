Greenslade: Large Afternoon

Another listen to Greenslade’s glory days in the 1970s, from their ’73 debut to Time And Tide two years later, and you get to thinking that, in the grand scheme of things, maybe David Greenslade and band have yet to received their full due. Fast-forward to 2000, and the keyboard great returned with co-keyboardist/vocalist John Young, bassist Tony Reeves and drummer Chris Cozens for Large Afternoon. Listening to the album in the cold light of 2014, there’s much to enjoy here.

With its brassy synths, jaunty opener Cakewalk is a clarion call for the rest of the album. The title track has ample proggy chicanes of time and melody, No Room – But A View and Anthems are MOR-smooth, and the whole feels familiar, almost cosy.

Of course, any synth album will be dated by the digital presets of the time, and not quite enough time has yet passed for the pads and parps that form the substance of these tunes to become stylishly retro.

If there’s a chink in the armour it’s the reverb-assisted vocals, as on the thoughtful Hallelujah Anyway and imploring Blues In The Night. These may be the album’s weakest element, but there’s no denying the heart and skill put into this ultimately likeable album. Not for everyone, but for Mr Greenslade’s fans the fresh interview in the liners will add to the appeal.