Kate Bush to release Best Of The Other Sides on CD and coloured vinyl in October

Kate Bush will release a new compilation, Best Of The Other Sides, through her Fish People label, as a digital release this Friday, September 26, and on coloured vinyl and CD on October 31.

The Other Sides was originally an extra disc in the 2018 Remastered II Box Set that collected all of Bush's b-sides and other tracks that had never featured on a studio album. Remastered II is no longer available and can fetch serious money on the second-hand market.

The collection featured the likes of non-album singles such as December Will Be Magic Again and Ne t'enfuis pas, 1986's Experiment IV single that also featured on The Whole Story compilation, 2007's Lyra from The Golden Compass soundtrack and more.

"Best Of The Other Sides has been designed for people who didn’t have access to that original box set," says Bush. "The title is self-explanatory. “We have remastered Experiment IV and You Want Alchemy? and both include a small edit. I felt Experiment IV would benefit from a longer intro featuring Alan Murphy’s magnificent guitar. You Want Alchemy? also has a small edit that tightens up the outro and we've re-eq’d the track. Walk Straight Down the Middle has also benefited from being re-eq’d. Hope you enjoy the tweaks!”

The vinyl version of Best Of The Other Sides will be released on coloured Lothlorien 180g vinyl. All of these are mixed colour vinyl, so each one is individual.

Pre-order Best Of The Other Sides.

(Image credit: Fish People)