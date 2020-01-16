Green Day launch video for new single Oh Yeah!

Green Day have released their new single titled Oh Yeah!

After teasing the release on their social media channels last week, sharing a gif of wrestler Randy "Macho Man" Savage along with his catch phrase 'Oh yeah', Green Day finally shared the single along with a video today.

The track takes its title – and chorus – from the band's longtime hero Joan Jett and her song Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah). The track was originally a cover of a Gary Glitter song released in 1973, which the disgraced singer co-wrote.

The band say via their YouTube channel: "BTW we sampled a song from the great Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation album. One of the writers on that song is a total asshole so we’re donating our royalties from this song to IJM [International Justice Mission] and RAINN [Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network]."

Oh Yeah! will feature on Green Day’s upcoming studio album Father Of All…, with the band debuting the title track and follow-up single Fire, Ready, Aim, late last year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Revolution Radio will launch on February 7 through Warner Records, with Armstrong previously telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: "It's only 26 minutes long, so it's the shortest record we've made since Dookie or Insomniac.”

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy will head out on the road together across the UK, Europe and North America in 2020 on The Hella Mega Tour in 2020.

You can catch the video in full below.

Green Day: Father Of All...

Green Day will release their new album Father Of All... in 2020. The follow-up to 2016's Revolution Radio features the title track and latest single Oh Yeah!View Deal

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020

Jun 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jun 14: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Jun 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 26: London Stadium, UK

Jun 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

Jul 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Jul 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Jul 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO

Jul 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 01: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 05: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Aug 06: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 08: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Aug 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 22: New York Citi Field, NY

Aug 24: TorontovRogers Centre, ON

Aug 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA