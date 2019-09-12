Watch Green Day play new single Father Of All live for the very first time

Green Day performing at The Whisky A Go Go on Tuesday night

On Tuesday, Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy announced they’d head out on the road together across the UK, Europe and North America in 2020 on The Hella Mega Tour.

Following the announcement – which was revealed in an Anchorman parody video – the three bands descended on the Whisky A Go Go for a secret show.

And with each band launching singles on Tuesday, Green Day took the opportunity to perform their new track Father Of All in front of the 500 fans who were packed into the legendary venue.

Fan-filmed footage of Green Day performing the song has now appeared online and can be watched below.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that the new track would be included on their upcoming studio album Father Of All Mothers****ers which is expected to be released in February – and he reported it’ll be the shortest album of their career.

He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: “Well, we recorded an album and it’s called Father Of All Mothers****ers – its song title is also that.

“It's got a unicorn on the cover. It's rainbow, bright. It's got a horn and it's got funny eyes. Yeah, we made a new record and we're really excited. It's only 26 minutes long, so it's the shortest record we've made since Dookie or Insomniac.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020

Jun 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jun 14: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Jun 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 26: London Stadium, UK

Jun 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

Jul 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Jul 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Jul 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO

Jul 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 01: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 05: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Aug 06: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 08: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Aug 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 22: New York Citi Field, NY

Aug 24: TorontovRogers Centre, ON

Aug 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA