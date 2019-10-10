Green Day hit the ice in video for new single Fire, Ready, Aim

Green Day have released their new single titled Fire, Ready, Aim.

The trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool premiered the track last night on NBC Sports' Wednesday Night Hockey before the New Jersey Devils took on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL match-up.

The video, which can be seen below, sees Green Day performing the track in the rink and is cut with shots of ice hockey action, while drummer Cool even gets the chance to take the Zamboni for a spin across the ice.

The band later pushed the track on to streaming platforms.

Fire, Ready, Aim will feature on Green Day’s upcoming studio album Father Of All…, with the band debuting the title track last month.

The follow-up to 2016’s Revolution Radio will launch on February 7 through Warner Records, with Armstrong previously telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: "It's only 26 minutes long, so it's the shortest record we've made since Dookie or Insomniac.”

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy will head out on the road together across the UK, Europe and North America in 2020 on The Hella Mega Tour in 2020.

Green Day: Father Of All...

Green Day will release their new album Father Of All... in 2020. The follow-up to 2016's Revolution Radio features the title track and latest single Fire, Ready, Aim.View Deal

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020

Jun 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jun 14: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

Jun 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 26: London Stadium, UK

Jun 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

Jul 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Jul 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Jul 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO

Jul 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 01: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 05: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Aug 06: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 08: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

Aug 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 22: New York Citi Field, NY

Aug 24: TorontovRogers Centre, ON

Aug 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA