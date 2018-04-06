Graveyard return with video for new song Please Don’t

Graveyard - Peace 1. It Ain't Over Yet

2. Cold Love

3. See The Day

4. Please Don't

5. Del Maniac

6. The Fox

7. Walk On

8. Bird Of Paradise

9. A Sign Of Peace

10. Low (I Wouldn't Mind)

Graveyard have released a video for their new single titled Please Don’t.

The song will feature on the Swedish outfit’s comeback album Peace, which is scheduled to arrive on May 25 via Nuclear Blast.

The band say: “As you may know, we've been doing some traveling lately. In many ways and on many levels. The good thing is that we brought back a few things for you all. Here's a first souvenir from the road to Peace.”

Graveyard announced they were splitting up in September 2016 due to differences within the band.

However, guitarist and vocalist Joakim Nilsson, guitarist Jonatan Ramm and bassist Truls Morck decided to move forward again at the end of January 2017 without drummer Axel Sjoberg. He was replaced by Oskar Bergenheim.

Peace, Graveyard's first album since 2015’s Innocence & Decadence, is now available for pre-order.