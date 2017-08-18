Grave Pleasures release new video for Be My Hiroshima

Grave Pleasures are premiering their new video for Be My Hiroshima exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming third album Motherblood, due for release September 29 via Century Media.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, the band say that Be My Hiroshima is their “love song for the apocalypse.”

The video is inspired by Motherblood album art, created by Tekla Vály, that show images of Kali (the mother) sitting atop the cycle of life and death, with her consort Shiva, the destroyer and transformer.

“As the dawn of man begins to draw to an end, it is her blood that we have shed, and like the sands of time it spills out,” say the band. “We are sacrificing our mother, and eating her flesh and drinking her blood. This is the eucharist which represents our extinction. Within her womb we are born and we are born to die there. It’s an endless love affair with death. A love like motherblood.”

Motherblood is out September 29.

