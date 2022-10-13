Grab some tissues because Måneskin’s heart-breaking video for The Loneliest is here

By Liz Scarlett
( Classic Rock )
published

Måneskin share their dramatic gothic video for new single The Loneliest

Måneskin The Loneliest
(Image credit: Press)

Måneskin have shared the dramatic gothic video for their latest single The Loneliest, which was released last week.

The Italian rockers debuted the track at a surprise, super-intimate show on October 6 at The Underworld in London.

Written and directed by Tommaso Ottomano, the new video features Måneskin and a horde of mourners attending a gothic funereal, before the weather takes a turn for the worst and things get weird, not least when frontman Damiano David coughs up a note of his 'eulogy' speech before screaming into the rain-soaked abyss. 

The Loneliest sees Måneskin bare more emotion and angst than ever before, while featuring a dazzlingly poignant melody and touching lyrics such as: 'Cause I don't even care about the time I've got left here / The only thing I know now is that I wanna spend it / With you, with you nobody else here / Tonight is gonna be the loneliest.'

Speaking of the new single, David said in a statement: “We’re so excited for you all to finally hear The Loneliest. This song means a lot to me, it’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way.

“We played a tiny surprise show in London and performed The Loneliest live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us! We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”

Next year, Måneskin will be hitting the road for a huge European tour, kicking off on February 23 in their homeland of Italy. The quartet will continue through until May 19, wrapping up with a show in Hungary. 

Watch the video for The Loneliest below:

